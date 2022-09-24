Johnny Depp now dating his lawyer from UK High Court case, as she separates from husband

The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to have separated from her husband.

Joelle Rich (37) married Jonathan Rich in 2011 after they met at the University of Birmingham eight years previously.



They have two children.

Ms Rich, who works for law firm Schillings, represented Depp, 59, in his libel trial against The Sun newspaper in 2020, in which he fought claims he was a “wife beater”.

The same year, she represented Meghan Markle in her privacy case against The Mail on Sunday’s publisher, regarding their publication of a hand-written letter to her father.

“I was working simultaneously on this case, hailed as the biggest privacy case in decades, and the Johnny Depp trial, which was a (now rare) libel trial,” she told The Law Society Gazette last year.

She described the year as a “career high”, despite the judge ruling against Depp on 12 counts, and the dismissal of a subsequent appeal.

Depp regularly arrived at the High Court with Ms Rich during the trial, where Mr Justice Nicol heard evidence of 14 alleged assaults by the actor against Depp’s former wife, Amber Heard.

Ms Rich then accompanied Depp as he fought a second lawsuit earlier this year in the US, when he sued Heard for defamation over an article she wrote in The Washington Post, describing herself as a victim of domestic violence.

While Ms Rich was not part of his legal team, she showed her support with her frequent attendance in the courtroom during the case. “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that their relationship is “the real deal”.

Ms Rich qualified as a solicitor in 2010 while with DLA Piper before moving to Schillings a year later. Among her high-profile clients is Nigella Lawson, whom she represented in 2013 during the trial of her two former assistants, who were accused of fraud.

On her LinkedIn page, Ms Rich describes herself as a specialist in “helping people and companies in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations, mainly at times of crisis. I regularly handle media attention during particularly sensitive and unpredictable periods”.