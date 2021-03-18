Johnny Depp in court bid to overturn ‘wife beater’ ruling

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, separately leaving the court in London in July 2020

Johnny Depp’s bid to overturn a damning ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and put her in fear for her life will be considered by the UK Court of Appeal today.

The Hollywood star wants the court to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”, which a British high court judge found was “substantially true”.

Following a three-week trial in July 2020, the court ruled that Mr Depp (57) assaulted Ms Heard (34) on a dozen occasions, and put her in “fear for her life” three times.

The actor is now challenging that ruling and his application for permission to appeal will be heard in London this morning.

It is not known if Mr Depp or Ms Heard will be in attendance.

Mr Depp sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 column by the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked Ms Heard.

Following the high-profile trial, the court ruled against Mr Depp, but the actor claims he “did not receive a fair trial”.

Just days after the ruling in July, Mr Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts – the very role which prompted Mr Wootton to ask how JK Rowling could be “genuinely happy” Depp was cast in the film.

Mr Depp is currently embroiled in a separate libel battle in the US, having sued Ms Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse but did not mention the actor by name.

Depp's $50m US case against Heard was recently delayed until April 2022.

Read More

PA Media