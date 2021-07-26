Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The former Premier League midfielder appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday morning via video link.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2 in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

Barton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He wore a t-shirt and shorts during the hearing.

Barton was released on unconditional bail until his trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on December 16.