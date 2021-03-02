Joe Biden ‘may stay away’ from G7 summit in Cornwall if Covid-19 restrictions remain

US President Joe Biden with wife Jill at the White House at the weekend. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Joe Biden may not attend June’s G7 summit in England in person if Covid restrictions are still in place, the White House has said.

World leaders are expected to gather in Cornwall for the summit hosted by Boris Johnson between June 11 and 13. It had been anticipated as potentially Mr Biden’s first trip abroad as US president.

Asked if the president would physically go to the summit, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said there was “certainly a possibility” that he would not.

Whether he makes the trip will depend on how the pandemic develops over the next few months, and the advice of his medical team.

Ms Psaki said: “In terms of whether or not he will travel, we haven’t made a determination on that at this point. It will be related to Covid restrictions and the advice of our health and medical team, and I expect as we get closer, we’ll have more of an update.”

Asked if that meant there was a possibility he would not fly to Britain for the event, Ms Psaki said: “We’ll evaluate as we get closer. There’s certainly a possibility.”

Mr Johnson has chosen Carbis Bay, a Cornish beauty spot, for leaders to meet for the first in-person G7 summit in two years. They will discuss the pandemic, climate change, trade, technological change and scientific discovery. The G7 consists of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU.

Mr Johnson has also invited Australia, India and South Korea to boost links with them. Ms Psaki has said Mr Biden would not be making any invitations to Russia.

Meanwhile, the White House was under growing pressure to punish Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler, over the murder the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The State Department said yesterday it was “considering taking additional steps to promote accountability”, but did not announce any new measures as had been expected.

Ned Price, the department’s spokesman, called on Riyadh to disband the Rapid Intervention Force responsible for Mr Khashoggi’s murder, as well as urging the kingdom to release jailed women’s rights activists. “This is not a rupture, but a recalibration,” Mr Price said of the US-Saudi alliance.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of Mr Khashoggi, said it would be a “stain on humanity” if the prince was not punished.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on summary executions, called for targeted sanctions against his assets and his international engagements.

She said: “It is extremely problematic to acknowledge someone’s culpability, then tell that someone ‘but we won’t do anything’.”

