Jeweller to stars in court on €1.1bn bank fraud charges

India's most wanted man was arrested while trying to open a bank account, days after he was tracked down to an £8m (€9.25m) apartment in London's West End.

Nirav Modi (48), a diamond jeweller whose designs have been worn by Hollywood stars, was held after a bank clerk contacted Scotland Yard in the wake of publicity generated by an investigation by the 'Daily Telegraph' newspaper.

Mr Modi, accused of a £1bn (€1.15bn) bank fraud - the largest in Indian history - was denied bail in court and remanded in custody.

Mr Modi said only, "I don't consent", when asked whether he agreed to be extradited to India. His refusal is likely to spark an extradition battle that could take years.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk