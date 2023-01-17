Jeremy Clarkson admits he emailed royals on Christmas Day to apologise for ‘horrible’ tirade about Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson has said he emailed Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Christmas Day to apologise over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Ms Markle.

The piece, in which the 62-year-old TV presenter said he dreamed of Ms Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article after its publication.

The Sun later apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column, which last week surpassed more than 25,000 Ipso complaints.

Prince Harry branded the article “horrific, hurtful and cruel” during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to discuss his autobiography Spare.

In a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, Mr Clarkson said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been “disgraceful” and he was “profoundly sorry”.

He said: “One of the strange things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it.

“So I’m going to try and buck the trend with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.

Whatsapp Jeremy Clarkson's column, in which he was extremely critical of Meghan Markle (pictured), attracted thousands of complaints. Photo: Aaron Chown

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed Send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the landmine exploded.”

I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and I was profoundly sorry

Clarkson described picking up The Sun to “see what all the fuss was about”.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible. I knew what had happened. I’d been thinking of a scene in Games Of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head.

“I was mortified... My phone went mad. Close friends were furious. My own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me.”

His statement went on to say ITV and Amazon, which airs Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and The Grand Tour respectively, were “incandescent”.

He added: “The Sun quickly apologised and I tried to explain myself. But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime.

“I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too.

“I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and I was profoundly sorry.”

He concluded: “Can I move on now? Not sure. It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter from a health and safety seminar. I promise you this, I will try.

“Very soon I shall be a grandfather, so in future, maybe I’ll just write about that.”