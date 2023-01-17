| -2.8°C Dublin

Jeremy Clarkson admits he emailed royals on Christmas Day to apologise for ‘horrible’ tirade about Meghan Markle

In a column for ‘The Sun’, the presenter said he ‘hated’ Ms Markle, adding that she should be paraded through British towns and publicly shamed

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson was widely criticised for remarks he made about Meghan Markle in a column for 'The Sun'. Expand
Jeremy Clarkson's column, in which he was extremely critical of Meghan Markle (pictured), attracted thousands of complaints. Photo: Aaron Chown Expand

Ellie Iorizzo

Jeremy Clarkson has said he emailed Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Christmas Day to apologise over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Ms Markle.

The piece, in which the 62-year-old TV presenter said he dreamed of Ms Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article after its publication.

