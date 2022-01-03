Jeffrey Epstein’s deal with Virginia Roberts Giuffre might not ‘release’ Prince Andrew

A deal Prince Andrew’s accuser made with Jeffrey Epstein does not explicitly rule out legal action against him, it is understood.

The agreement Virginia Roberts Giuffre struck with the convicted sex offender in 2009 will be made public by a New York judge today.

It comes ahead of a critical court hearing tomorrow, when Andrew Brettler, the prince’s lawyer, will try to persuade judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out the case.

He will argue that the settlement deal Ms Giuffre made with Epstein, for which she is said to have received €2.4m, entitles the prince to “complete release” from the lawsuit.

Mr Brettler will claim that as a senior member of the British royal family, the prince falls into one of the “expressly identified categories” of people released from liability.

However, the document does not name Prince Andrew and contains only broad references to Epstein’s associates. It is expected to generate high-stakes legal wrangling from both sides.

David Boies, who represents Ms Giuffre, has described the agreement as “irrelevant” to the case.

Ms Giuffre (38) claims she was forced to have sex with the prince on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The remote hearing currently represents the prince’s only chance to have the case dismissed.

Should he fail, he faces the prospect of a lengthy discovery and deposition process that could involve close members of family and his police protection officers, ahead of a trial in the autumn.

The prince’s legal team had a setback last week when its request to halt proceedings to enable them to investigate Ms Giuffre’s residency status was denied.

They argued that because she lived in Australia, the New York federal court could not hear the case. However, the potential for a legal challenge to the court’s jurisdiction remains on the table.

It comes as the prince faces unprecedented pressure following the conviction of his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, on sex-trafficking charges in New York last week.

The prince’s retention of his military titles has also proved increasingly contentious.

Buckingham Palace aides have admitted privately that their hands are tied unless he gives them up willingly, as to remove them while legal proceedings are ongoing could be seen as pre-empting the outcome.

Courtiers have also been debating what action will be needed to protect the monarchy should the prince lose the civil case.

A suggestion reported in The Sunday Times that he would be asked to put his dukedom in abeyance is considered wide of the mark, as is a claim that he would have to scale back on his housing.

The prince denies all allegations against him. A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment.

