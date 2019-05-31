Jailed Assange 'too ill' for video link hearing on US extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was too ill yesterday to appear via video link from a British prison in a hearing on an extradition request from the US, his lawyer said.

The US is seeking the extradition of Assange (47), who was dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy in London on April 11. He faces a total of 18 US criminal counts and decades in prison if convicted.

"He's in fact far from well," Assange's lawyer, Gareth Peirce, told Westminster Magistrates' Court. She earlier told Reuters he was too ill for the video hearing.

WikiLeaks said it had grave concerns about Assange's health at London's Belmarsh prison. "During the seven weeks in Belmarsh his health has continued to deteriorate and he has dramatically lost weight," it said.

