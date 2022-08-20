Jail for ‘bully’ who strangled bride and stuffed body in suitcase

The body of Dawn Walker (52) was found in bushes four days after her wedding to Thomas Nutt. Photo: PA

A “bully” who murdered his bride on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

Powerfully built Thomas Nutt (46) punched and then strangled 5ft grandmother Dawn Walker. He hid her in a cupboard at their home, and later dumped her in a field.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Nutt broke her leg so he could fit her corpse into the suitcase, which he later tossed over a fence before hiding it in bushes, where her remains were found four days after they married.

Nutt lied to her family, blaming her disappearance on her mental health, sent them false texts supposedly from her, and convinced her youngest daughter to help try to find her, all the while knowing she was dead.

He had controlled his 52-year-old victim for years and isolated her from members of family, her sister told the court.

Judge Jonathan Rose told him: “Dawn Walker died because you are a bully, used to getting your own way with women, used to controlling and manipulating women and used to using your considerable size advantage to inflict violence on women if you considered it necessary to do so.”

Nutt killed the mother-of-three hours after their wedding when they returned to their home near Halifax, West Yorkshire on the night of October 27 last year.

He told police they had gone on honeymoon to Skegness, about 200km away, the next day, but the judge said there was no evidence to support that claim, and the judge was sure Ms Walker was already dead. The killer “desecrated” her body by breaking bones to make her fit in the suitcase, Judge Rose said.

Alistair MacDonald QC, prosecuting, said the crime was aggravated by the way Nutt deceived her family after the murder, causing them “psychological damage”, he said.

Stephen Wood QC, defending, said there was no evidence that Nutt intended to kill his wife and that it had been “spontaneous”.

Nutt had admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder.