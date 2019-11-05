Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises after saying Grenfell victims could have done the 'common sense thing' and left burning tower

Jacob Rees-Mogg has “profoundly” apologised for suggesting Grenfell victims should have used “common sense” and ignored fire service guidance not to leave the burning tower block.

The prominent UK Conservative Party politician Jacob had said that victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 could have used common sense to ignore the instructions of the fire service and leave the burning building.

Tragedy: Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with the blaze in the Grenfell Tower apartment block. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo

An official inquiry into the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people last week found that combustible cladding contributed to the tragedy, and also questioned fire brigade advice that residents should stay put.

"If you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer," Rees-Mogg, leader of the UK House of Commons, told LBC radio in an interview.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do."

