‘I’ve picked up some nice pieces’ – thrifty Camilla reveals she bagged a charity shop bargain

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla, revealed she is a thrifty shopper who has bagged a bargain in a charity shop when she visited a unique organisation helping the homeless.

Camilla toured an Emmaus Community in south London which has been supporting rough sleepers by providing them with a home, meaningful work and funded training for almost 15 years.

As she looked at donated furniture and home furnishings in the boutique shop of Emmaus SLC (Surrey, Lambeth, Croydon) she praised the organisation’s work, saying: “It’s an incredible charity, you don’t believe it until you see it.”

Camilla has been patron of Emmaus UK since 2006 and has toured many of its communities across Britain which have been helping the homeless, known as “companions”, for decades.

The Queen Consort is given a tour by the Head of Business Rachael Burton during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood

The Queen Consort is given a tour by the Head of Business Rachael Burton during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood

Speaking to the charity’s head of business, Rachel Burton, she said: “With all these shops, they never give me enough time to look around, all the furniture is so useful. I’ve picked up some nice pieces.” The first Emmaus Community was founded in Paris in 1949 by Abbe Pierre, a Catholic priest, MP and former French Resistance member.

The winter of 1954 was particularly harsh and Pierre became incensed when he heard that a baby and a woman had frozen to death.

He launched a press and radio appeal and Parisians responded with gifts and support and Emmaus became a major international charity.

In a brief speech to mark her visit, the Camilla said of the homeless charity: “Every time I come and visit one I always come away with the same impression that, you know, you have this wonderful feeling of community and people looking after one another – and that’s what Emmaus communities are all about.

“So I’d like to thank everybody who’s involved, for in making it all work and of course all of the companions –

“I’ve talked to so many and they always say the same thing, it’s obviously their confidence (that) gets boosted by coming here and they find a path into starting their life again.”