‘I’ve picked up some nice pieces’ – thrifty Camilla reveals she bagged a charity shop bargain

The Queen Consort is given a tour by the Head of Business Rachael Burton during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, south east London, which is part of Emmaus SLC Expand
Tony Jones

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla, revealed she is a thrifty shopper who has bagged a bargain in a charity shop when she visited a unique organisation helping the homeless.

Camilla toured an Emmaus Community in south London which has been supporting rough sleepers by providing them with a home, meaningful work and funded training for almost 15 years.

