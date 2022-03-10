ITV has gone off air after police evacuated the television studios and two nearby Tube stations in west London following reports of a “suspicious item”.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a “security alert” shortly after 11am on Thursday at Wood Lane in White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered,” the force said in a statement.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12.49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

Transport for London tweeted: “White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station.”

A photo posted on Twitter showed a police cordon with officers preventing staff from accessing the studios.

ITV show This Morning was forced to issue an apology for the “break in live programming” after it was pulled during the advert break.

A statement said: “We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

Loose Women, which followed This Morning in the TV schedule, was also being broadcast as a pre-recorded episode.

The ITV Lunchtime News, which is produced by ITN in central London, was aired live and without interruption.