‘It’s tough on William in particular’ – Prince Harry memoir may widen rift with brother

The soon-to-be-published memoir of Britain’s Prince Harry is expected to further criticise his brother and shine a renewed spotlight on the bitter recriminations at the heart of the royal family.

Palace officials are braced for more embarrassing claims if Harry gives more details about his fractious relationship his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

It comes amid reports he may also criticise his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Harry’s memoir, Spare, will be out on January 10 and is described by its publishers as being written with “raw, unflinching honesty” and “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination”.

Those who have already read the book say his account is likely to lead to a further unravelling of the relationship with his brother.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a source told The Sunday Times.

“Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it’s tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

The source added: “There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

It comes just a few weeks after Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, laid bare the extent of the fall-out between the brothers.

Harry claimed in the series that his brother “screamed and shouted” at him in January 2020 during crisis talks about Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, leaving the UK.

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy analyst and former aide to Margaret Thatcher, predicted that the book would further damage the pair’s relationship.

“Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be a nasty hatchet job attack on his own brother,” he tweeted.

Spare has already spent weeks near the top of the Amazon books sales charts based on advance orders, with the title appearing at number five in yesterday’s UK listings.

Harry and Meghan signed a $20m (€18.64m), four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021. There has recently been unsubstantiated speculation that a memoir by Meghan might form part of the publication series.

The publication of Spare is being accompanied by two major television interviews of Harry by ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS’s Anderson Cooper, to be broadcast in the coming days.

The prince is also expected to give at least one newspaper interview to accompany the launch of his memoir – with The New York Times, the US daily publication in which Meghan wrote about her miscarriage in 2020, a possible outlet.

However, in an indication that the Netflix series has backfired, a poll last week found support draining away from the couple.

The YouGov poll found almost half of the British public think Harry should be stripped of his royal title, with 44pc saying they were more sympathetic toward William and Kate, compared with just 17pc for Harry and Meghan.

Penguin Random House did not respond to requests for comment. ITV would not comment on the content of the interview by Mr Bradby.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan did not respond to requests for comment on the content of Spare.