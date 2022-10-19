‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,’ nurse on trial for baby murders said in text after first infant’s death

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.

Lucy Letby (32) messaged a colleague about the death of her first alleged victim at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in June 2015.

She is said to have murdered Child A on the evening of June 8 by injecting air into his bloodstream and then allegedly tried to murder his twin sister, Child B, by the same method the following night.

Ms Letby is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of seven infant murders and the attempted murders of 10.

Yesterday, the jury was shown a series of messages the defendant exchanged with other staff, along with activity on her social media accounts.

Less than two hours after she finished the shift during which Child A died, she made a Facebook search for Child A’s mother, the court heard.

Later on June 9, before her next shift started, she replied to a fellow nurse who asked: “Hi Lucy. Hope you are OK?”

Ms Letby responded: “I think we all did everything we possibly could under very difficult and sad circumstances. Haven’t had much sleep. Don’t really want to see parents but it’s got to be done.

“I said to (another nurse) that I can’t look after (Child B) because I just don’t know how I’m going to feel seeing parents. Dad was on the floor crying saying ‘please don’t take our baby away’ when we took him to the mortuary. It’s just heart-breaking.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Hopefully have a more positive one tonight.”

Hours later Child B collapsed while Ms Letby was on duty, before the youngster later stabilised and was eventually discharged the following month, the court was told.

Another online search for the twins’ mother was made on Ms Letby’s Facebook account on the late evening of June 10.

Two days later, Ms Letby texted a nurse who had looked after Child A when he was born to say: “It was awful. He died very suddenly and unexpectedly just after handover. Waiting for postmortem results. Hopefully they can get to the bottom of it.”

Her colleague replied: “It’s so terrible. You are not having a great run at the moment. Hopefully we’ll find out soon.”

Ms Letby replied: “I was not supposed to be in either. I took pictures, hand and footprints etc. They are besides themselves worried that they will lose (Child B) too.”

The crown Prosecutors say Ms Letby went on to murder Child C on June 14 and Child D on June 22, 2015. On June 25, a third Facebook search for the twins’ mother was made by Ms Letby.

Five days later, Ms Letby messaged a colleague to say that Child B had moved to a recovery room in the unit following her collapse earlier in the month.

In another text exchange, her colleague said: “There’s something odd about that night and the other three that went so suddenly.”

Ms Letby asked: “What do you mean? Odd that we lost three and in different circumstances?”

The colleague replied: “Were they that different? Ignore me, I’m speculating.”

Ms Letby said: “Well (Child C) was tiny, obviously compromised in utero. (Child D) septic. It’s (Child A) I can’t get my head round.”

The trial was adjourned until this morning.