Sainsbury's has become the first British supermarket chain to stock edible insects in a bid to boost sustainable food sources that produce fewer greenhouse gases.

It's not just crickets: UK chain sells edible insects

"Insect snacks should no longer be seen as a gimmick or something for a dare," said Rachel Eyre, head of future brands at Sainsbury's.

The chain is launching Eat Grub's Smoky BBQ Crunchy Roasted Crickets in 250 stores across the country.

Suggested recipes for the ready-to-cook bugs include red curry cricket rice cakes, which are similar to fish cakes, buffalo worm macaroni cheese and grilled tempura grasshoppers.

Nutritionists and scientists have long touted insect consumption for humans as a sustainable and cheap source of protein. Insects can be a rich source of fat, protein, vitamins, fibre and minerals, according to the UN.

"As the population increases, we urgently need to look at alternative protein sources to make the most of land available for food production," said Duncan Williamson, a global food system expert.

Irish Independent