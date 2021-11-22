‘It’s a miracle I’m alive’, says taximan caught in Liverpool terror attack

The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack has said it is a “miracle that I’m alive”.

A week on from the incident at a hospital, David Perry and his wife Rachel have issued a statement through police thanking the public for their “amazing generosity”.

The explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital killed passenger Emad Al Swealmeen (32) just before 11am on November 14, while Mr Perry managed to escape with injuries.

According to police, the bomb used was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached.

The statement from Mr Perry said: “On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get-well wishes and for your amazing generosity.

“We are completely overwhelmed with it.

“A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.

“I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically.

“Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Tributes have also been paid to the reaction of the public, as well as emergency responders and hospital staff, in an open letter from police and local political figures.

The letter, published yesterday, was on behalf of Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Police are investigating the incident, and while an Islamist plot is one line of inquiry, it is understood detectives are still keeping an open mind and the motivation is yet to be established.

Security services are still thought to be working on the theory that the hospital was the intended target.

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held within hours of the attack, and a man aged 20 held a day latter – have since been released from police custody following interviews.