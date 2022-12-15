‘It was like a World War II movie’: Four migrants drown in freezing Channel trying to reach UK

Four people died yesterday after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

A spokesman for a French charity said it was sent a voice message in the early hours of the morning from migrants in a waterlogged boat begging for help, and that babies could be heard screaming in the background.

British and French emergency services, the coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

The RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings.

A British government spokesman said: “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

“After a co-ordinated search and rescue operation, there have been four confirmed deaths. Investigations are ongoing.

“This is a tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

Sources in Dover said 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water.

Nikolai Posner of Utopia 56 – a group which helps migrants in Calais – said a 22-second WhatsApp voice note was left at about 2am UK time. Mr Posner said a man could be heard in the message saying “help us, help us”, and that there was water in the boat which had “families and kids” on board.

“It was clearly an emergency, he was calling for help. It was like ‘help us, help us, help us, we need help’ In the background we could hear babies screaming.”

He said they tried to respond to the message but the reply was not received. They then contacted both the French and UK coastguards. It is unclear why a rescue boat was only launched an hour after the charity told them of the distress message, Mr Posner said.

“We don’t know what happened in that time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a fisherman told Sky News that migrants surrounded his boat in the early hours of the morning “screaming for help”.

The skipper, named only as Raymond, said his crew saved 31 people from the sea, adding: “It was like something out of a World War II movie – there were people in the water everywhere, screaming.”

Footage broadcast by Sky News showed a group of people, squashed inside a sinking dinghy which was filling with water, being hauled up over the side of a boat with rope.

More than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing this year, UK figures show.

Campaigners sought to blame the UK’s “hostile” asylum policies for the deaths which they said were “predictable and avoidable”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the tragic incident showed that “debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but are about precious human lives”.

British home secretary Suella Braverman expressed her “profound sadness” at the news and said: “These are the days that we dread. Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour.

“Our capacity in this country is not infinite, we cannot accept everybody who wishes to come to the UK. That is a reality of the world and it is a reality of life,” Ms Braverman told MPs.