‘It was like a World War II movie’: Four migrants drown in freezing Channel trying to reach UK

RNLI members take a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat yesterday Expand

Flora Thompson and Sophie Wingate

Four people died yesterday after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

