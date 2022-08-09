‘It was like a scene from Jaws’ – three sharks attack boy (8)

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”.

Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five-island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay.

His father Michael said: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.”

He said he and his family had seen sharks swimming among a crowd of people in a lagoon.

His children, Finley, Lily (9) and Emily (12), decided to get in and play with them, unaware that the nurse sharks were being fed at the time.

Mr Downer said: “I heard a terrified scream. There was so much blood. Bits of his leg were hanging off. He kept saying, ‘Dad I don’t want to die. I don’t want to go to heaven’.”

The family had gone off without a guide and visited a lagoon not on the tour, said tour operator Exuma Escapes.

Finley was taken to a nearby medical clinic in a golf buggy.

His father had to pay for a £2,000 flight to Nassau so his son, who will likely have lasting scars, could travel to hospital to be operated on.