Isil supporter called for an attack on UK's Prince George

Husnain Rashid had maintained his innocence throughout proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court, but yesterday changed tack and admitted a string of terror offences.

The 32-year-old, from Nelson, Lancashire, posted a photograph of the prince at his school, super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihad fighters, on a chat site.

He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike following the deadly attack outside Besiktas's ground in Istanbul, Turkey, and plotted to inject ice cream with poison.