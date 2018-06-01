Isil supporter called for an attack on UK's Prince George
An Isil supporter who called for an attack on Britain's four-year-old Prince George has been warned he could face life behind bars after dramatically changing his plea during his trial.
Husnain Rashid had maintained his innocence throughout proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court, but yesterday changed tack and admitted a string of terror offences.
The 32-year-old, from Nelson, Lancashire, posted a photograph of the prince at his school, super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihad fighters, on a chat site.
He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike following the deadly attack outside Besiktas's ground in Istanbul, Turkey, and plotted to inject ice cream with poison.
The judge told him: "It is inevitable that you will receive a very lengthy prison sentence and there will be a consideration of a life prison sentence."
Rashid will be sentenced on June 28.
Irish Independent