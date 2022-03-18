‘Is that Mummy?’ Delight of daughter (7) as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns home after six years’ detention in Iran

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori, who were freed from Iran, wave after landing at an RAF military airbase, in Britain in the early hours of March 17, 2022. Photo: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Gabriella Ratcliffe, the ­seven-year-old daughter of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, slept between her parents on the first night since her ­mother’s return from Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe (43) had touched down at RAF Brize Norton in the small hours of yesterday morning, released by Iran after six years of imprisonment and house arrest. A video taken by Elika Ashoori, whose father, Anoosheh Ashoori, had also been released, shows Gabriella asking: “Is that Mummy?” as Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe disembarked from the plane.

Gabriella then ran towards her mother, who carried her in her arms as they were surrounded by family members. It was the first time Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her daughter and her husband, Richard, had been together since 2016.

Tulip Siddiq, the family’s local MP, has been in frequent contact with Mr Ratcliffe. She told The Daily Telegraph: “They all collapsed in the same bed. He fell asleep with Gabriella in the middle, between him and Nazanin.”

Ms Siddiq said the trio are staying in a government safe house. “They will spend the next few weeks lying low and enjoying some family time.”

Mr Ratcliffe’s sister, Rebecca, said Gabriella would need to acclimatise to the return of her mother. “It’s something she’s wanted for a long time but doesn’t know how to cope with.”

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Ratcliffe said that Gabriella sharing a bed with her parents was “a really special moment for all three of them, really”.

Ms Ratcliffe said her brother’s family would not be able to go back to how they were before Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest, but that they were looking forward to enjoying run-of-the-mill family experiences.

The family, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today, would “go swimming together, go to the supermarket together, go out for walks – all those things the rest of us take for granted when we have got children that they are looking forward to.”

Gabriella and her parents are likely to return to West Hampstead after their period in the safe house. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe can be confident of a warm welcome from Emmanuel Church, near her home.

In the church there has been a candle burning in Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s honour since she was arrested. “We’re just overjoyed she is back home,” said Fr Jonathan Kester, the church’s vicar.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, criticised Boris Johnson. “I’m sorry to say,” Mr Starmer said, “that the actions of the prime minister caused this to go on longer than it might otherwise have done.”

Mr Johnson, then foreign secretary, told a UK parliamentary committee in 2017 that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s reason for being in Iran was “teaching people journalism.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is not a journalist. Mr Johnson later admitted his remark was an error, but by then it had been cited in an Iranian courtroom as evidence Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.

Tobias Ellwood, a Tory MP, told Times Radio he had “privately encouraged” Mr Ratcliffe to run a public campaign for his wife’s release, against official UK diplomatic advice.

The UK government’s official position is that hostages are more likely to be released if there is less public awareness of their capture, as domestic political pressure can be used as leverage by a foreign regime.

