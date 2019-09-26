Is a transgender man who gives birth a mother? Yes, says court

An individual who is born female but later becomes male and gives birth to a child should be legally regarded as a mother, England's High Court ruled yesterday.

An individual who is born female but later becomes male and gives birth to a child should be legally regarded as a mother, England's High Court ruled yesterday.

Freddy McConnell, a transgender man, wanted to be recognised as the father of his son, who was born last year, on the official birth certificate but was told he would have to be registered as the mother. He sought legal action to quash that decision, saying it breached his and his son's rights, but in a landmark ruling Andrew McFarlane, president of the High Court's Family Division, dismissed his claim and concluded that Mr McConnell was the mother.

Mr McConnell transitioned to live as male when aged 22, later undergoing a double mastectomy and testosterone therapy. Official details, such as his passport and health records, were amended to show his gender as male.

In 2016, he suspended treatment and became pregnant after undergoing fertility treatment using donor sperm.

Irish Independent