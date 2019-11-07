Irishman arrested after police discover 15 people in the back of lorry in the UK

An Irishman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry of fifteen people who were found in the back of a lorry in Wiltshire.

The man (50s), who was driving the lorry, is currently in custody for further questioning.

Wiltshire Police said they closed the A350 at the Kington Langley crossroads near Chippenham after being called by a member of the public shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The 15 people, who are all believed to be males, have been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

All of the people who were discovered in the lorry are believed to be over the age of 16 and none is thought to be in a serious condition, according to police.

One person has been taken to hospital for further checks while the others have been taken into custody.

Delaney Transport International, a transport company in Co Cork, said this morning that the vehicle was one of their own.

"We can confirm that the truck involved in last nights incident in Chippenham was one of our ‘Delaney Transport Trucks. Our driver was on the way from Callais to Dover," spokesperson Mike Delaney told The Neil Prendeville Show on Corks RedFM.

"The driver heard knocking and thought it was a flat tyre. He came off the motorway and pulled in to a lay-by. He then heard knocking from the trailer when the truck stopped. Another lorry driver, who had pulled in to the area, came over to see if everything was ok.

"That lorry driver then heard knocking on the trailer aswell. The Delaney transport driver then immediately called the police who arrived to find 15 people in the back of the trailer. The driver was taken to the nearest police station and has been questioned.

"Mike Delaney has been co-operating with the police all morning and will continue to do so. His driver is also co-operating with police. Delaney Transport have been operating out of Cork for 55 years and for 45 years on the continent".

Wiltshire Police said the force was "not clear" about the nationalities of the 15 at this stage.

Superintendent Steve Cox said: "Members of the public would have noticed a large number of emergency services in the vicinity of the A350 last night while we dealt with this incident and the road was closed for approximately four hours while we carried out enquiries at the scene and recovery was arranged for the lorry, which was a hard-sided large goods vehicle.

"We are working closely with partner agencies as we conduct further enquiries - I fully understand that recent tragic events elsewhere in the country will mean there will be increased interest and heightened concern regarding this incident.

"I'd like to thank all emergency services who responded last night - as with all incidents, we didn't know the scale of what we would potentially be dealing with and all first responders showed true professionalism at the scene.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the vigilant member of the public who initially reported this incident to us - it is thanks to them that this incident was resolved swiftly and safely with no serious casualties."

It comes after eight people were arrested earlier this week by Vietnamese police in connection with the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex.

They were held on Sunday on suspicion of organising people smuggling overseas.

The 31 men and eight women who were discovered in the back of the refrigerated truck in Grays in October are thought to have been Vietnamese.

So far two people have been charged.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, appeared at Dublin High Court last Friday on extradition warrants over 39 manslaughter charges along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34,said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

The pair, from Co Armagh, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

