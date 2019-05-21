Irish woman among trio who deny falsely claiming €136k meant for Grenfell Tower survivors

An Irish woman is among three people who have denied falsely claiming more than £120,000 (€136,000) meant for Grenfell Tower fire survivors.

Irish woman Carmel Daly, 49, and Robert Kenneally, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of claiming a total of £47,802 (€53,000) in accommodation, goods and services.

The couple, both of Warwick Lane, West Kensington, in west London, each denied one count of fraud between June 14 2017 and August 23 2018.

In a separate hearing, Daniel Steventon, 37, of Brondesbury Villas, Kilburn, north-west London, denied claiming handouts worth £74,225 (€84,000) between August 16 2017 and May 4 2018.

All three defendants sat together in the dock as the two cases were heard one after the other and spoke to confirm their names, addresses, dates of birth and nationalities.

Ms Daly, who is Irish, wore a black jacket and used a walking stick while Mr Kenneally, who is her partner, wore a white shirt and said he was English.

Mr Steventon appeared wearing a dark suit and tie and gave his nationality as British.

All three were bailed by District Judge Michael Snow ahead of an appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on June 18.

Prosecuting, David Davies said it was likely their cases would be linked.

Press Association