Irish businessman wins latest stage of divorce court fight with English wife

An Irish businessman has won the latest stage of a divorce court fight over money with his English lawyer wife.

The pair met in Australia and lived in the Caribbean but the woman said their last "habitual residence" was in England.

A High Court judge in London has ruled against her.

Mr Justice Cohen, who analysed the latest stage of the case at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, concluded that they had been living together in the Caribbean when they separated.

The man, who works in financial services, began legal proceedings in Australia and Mr Justice Cohen said the woman's cash claims could be dealt with by an Australian judge.

Detail of the case has been outlined in a ruling published by Mr Justice Cohen.

He said the pair, who have a child aged nearly two, could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge said the man, whose family live in Dublin, moved to Australia nearly 15 years ago.

The woman, a solicitor, moved to Australia a decade ago.

They married in Australia four years ago and had lived in the Caribbean during 2017 and 2018 after the man got a new job in St Lucia.

The woman left their home in the Caribbean about a year ago and returned alone to England, where she filed a divorce petition.

