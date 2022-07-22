| 12.1°C Dublin

Irish barrister working in London warns of ‘rising anti-Irish rhetoric in the UK’ in the aftermath of Brexit

Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC is a barrister at London's Doughty Street Chambers, specialising in human rights and civil liberties Expand

Jason Corcoran

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, an international human rights lawyer in London, has warned of what she fears is rising anti-Irish sentiment in Britain after being subjected to death threats and a personal assault in her chambers.

Gallagher, a senior barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, said an unknown individual has been sending her photographs of herself with targets, suggesting she will be murdered like Pat Finucane, the Belfast solicitor who was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in 1989.

