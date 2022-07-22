Irish barrister working in London warns of ‘rising anti-Irish rhetoric in the UK’ in the aftermath of Brexit

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, an international human rights lawyer in London, has warned of what she fears is rising anti-Irish sentiment in Britain after being subjected to death threats and a personal assault in her chambers.

Gallagher, a senior barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, said an unknown individual has been sending her photographs of herself with targets, suggesting she will be murdered like Pat Finucane, the Belfast solicitor who was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in 1989.

“I have had an individual targeting me in recent weeks with photographs of me and targets on top and saying you are a human rights lawyer, and I should be like Pat Finucane and other lawyers who have been killed,” Ms Gallagher, who is a Queen’s Counsel, said.

“There is partly an anti-Irish element to that, and I am afraid there is a growing trend towards anti-Irish rhetoric in the UK a lot of us are ­ seeing at the moment.

“I personally think it’s related to Brexit and the irresponsible language linked to Brexit.”

When you have people at a high level talking about irresponsible human right lawyers, this has real-life consequences

Gallagher, who is from Portmarnock, Co Dublin, said other Irish colleagues contacted her with similar stories after she spoke out.

“As soon as I spoke out about it, I had a very large number of lawyers contact me to say they had something similar,” she said.

“A number of my colleagues who acted on the Rwanda [extradition] case and got a number of individuals off the flight had received similarly very abusive material.”

Speaking at a Dublin event to mark the awarding of Sakharov Prize to the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Gallagher also revealed she had been physically attacked at her chambers in London.

The assault had worrying echoes for Gallagher of an unrelated incident involving an alleged far-right extremist in Harrow, north-west London.

A 29-year-old man is charged with preparing an act of terrorism by researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors in Harrow with the intention of killing an immigration lawyer. The man allegedly visited the firm’s offices on September 7, 2020, carrying a large knife and handcuffs as well as Nazi and Confederate flags.

During the attack, he allegedly threatened a receptionist with the knife, threatened to kill a solicitor at the firm, which has been involved in a series of high-profile immigration cases.

It happened a day after British Home Secretary Priti Patel accused “activist lawyers” of frustrating the removal of failed asylum seekers.

Gallagher said rhetoric being employed by senior politicians in Britain was only stoking anti-foreigner sentiment.

She said: “When you have people at a high level, including the home secretary and the prime minister using language like ‘leftie lawyers’ and talking about irresponsible human right lawyers, this has real-life consequences.”

Gallagher has acted for journalists and peaceful protesters who have been arbitrarily detained all over the world.

She led the legal team for Ibrahim Halawa, the Irish national who, at 17, was detained in Egypt in 2013. She also acted for the bereaved families and survivors of the July 7, 2005, London bombings, which killed 56 people, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which led to the deaths of 97 football fans.

Ms Gallagher and her colleague Amal Clooney, the Lebanese-British barrister, are heading up the international legal team for Maria Ressa, who was last awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The lawyers are fighting criminal and civil charges against Ressa that are linked to her investigative journalism, which has exposed government corruption in the Philippines and the deadly toll of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

“Being a journalist in a country like the Philippines is itself an act of bravery,” Ms Gallagher said.

“Maria opened her Nobel Peace Prize speech in December by talking rather chillingly about the 22 journalists who have been killed under the Duterte regime in the five years since 2016 and the 63 lawyers who have been killed.”