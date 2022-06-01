Ireland’s favourite British royals revealed

Ireland has what you might call a ‘complicated’ relationship with Britain, but that doesn’t stop us having an opinion on the British royal family, with a new survey revealing they are a guilty pleasure for many Irish people.

Having been or neighbouring head of state for 70 years, it is no surprise that Queen Elizabeth has ranked as Ireland’s favourite member of the UK royals.

Closely behind her is the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and US-based exile Prince Harry, that both ranked in the top three.

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, while the Queen has won Irish hearts with her “never complain, never explain” attitude, her other family members now have some catching up to do, according to a survey done by Lottoland Ireland.

With over 1,000 Irish adults partaking in the survey, the Queen came in with 36pc of Irish people crowning her their favourite royal. Results showed that she was more popular among men than women with two in five men voting for her compared to only three in ten women.

A spokesperson for the company commented: “It’s great to see Her Majesty the Queen come out on top, especially as we start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.”

“There are a whole host of reasons why we love the Queen – her love of animals particularly her beloved corgis being just one.”

Unsurprisingly, next up at 21pc was the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who was a fan favourite among Irish females.

Although his exit from Britain was a shock to many, Prince Harry was the third most popular royal with 17pc, beating his older brother and future King William who received 11pc.

Despite their visit to Ireland last March, future King Charles (4pc) and his Queen Consort, Camilla (2pc) have quite some work to do until they will win over the Irish.

In fifth was the American actress turned royal Meghan Markle with 7pc, many of her fans being in the millennial, Instagram friendly 25-34 age cohort.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Andrew, who is struggling to make his way back into the royal fold after being embroiled in a sex abuse scandal, received 0pc of the vote.

Ireland’s favourite British royals