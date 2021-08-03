Iran to face 'consequences' over deadly drone attack on ship, Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson has warned Iran that it will face “consequences” for a drone strike in the Gulf that killed a British citizen, as the Government draws up retaliation plans.

The UK prime minister said Iran had carried out an “unacceptable and outrageous attack” and that the regime should “face up to the consequences of what they’ve done”.

He said: “It is absolutely vital that Iran, and every other country, respects the freedoms of navigation around the world and the UK will continue to insist on that.”

James Cleverly, the UK’s Middle East minister, summoned Iran’s ambassador yesterday and said that it must “immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security”, according to the Foreign Office.

A spokesman said: “The minister reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law.”

It came as UK investigators were sent to the Gulf to examine the damaged tanker Mercer Street, which was struck by at least one drone in the Arabian Sea last week. An unidentified British security guard and a Romanian citizen were killed in the attack, which ministers say will be met with a “concerted response”.

The UK government held a Cobra meeting on Sunday night that discussed potential options for retaliation.

Yesterday, Mark Power, the UK’s deputy ambassador to Israel, told Israeli broadcaster Kan that the team of investigators was being sent after London received “clear proof” that Iran carried out the attack.

The Iranians deny being behind the incident, which was the first known fatal assault in the conflict so far.

Yesterday, Iran’s foreign ministry said it would respond to any “adventurism” if targeted by Western powers.

The drone crashed into the ship’s living quarters and self-detonated. Some reports said the Romanian victim was the ship’s captain. The Mercer Street is a Japanese-owned vessel but is operated by a UK-based firm that belongs to Eyal Ofer, the Israeli shipping magnate.

Romania joined the UK and the US in blaming Iran for the attack, summoning their ambassador to its foreign ministry.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the House of Commons defence select committee, said it was important that MPs were consulted before any “kinetic engagement” with Iran.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]