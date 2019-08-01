Police on the island of Madagascar are investigating whether a British teenager deliberately threw herself to her death after escaping from a tiny two-door plane as it cruised over the savanna.

Investigation launched as 'bright and wonderful' British teenager dies after falling from plane

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland, 19, fell from the light aircraft after carrying out research in the remote area of Anjajavy on July 25, despite desperate efforts from others on board to keep her inside the plane.

Her body has not yet been recovered.

Police photographs recreating Ms Cutland's final moments appear to show the pilot and the second passenger grasping hold of the victim's leg as she hangs out of the plane.

Ms Cutland eventually plummeted to her death after a tense struggle to free herself.

Local police chief Sinola Nomenjahary told The Sun: "The Cessna C168 aircraft was taking off from Anjajavy with three people aboard, including (passenger Ruth) Johnson, Alana and the pilot.

Alana Cutland's family have paid tribute to her after she died while on an internship in Madagascar Photo credit: FCO/PA Wire

"After 10 minutes of flight, Alana undid her seatbelt and unlocked the right door of the plane and tried to get out.

"Ms Johnson fought for five minutes trying to hold her, but when she was exhausted and out of breath she let go.

"Alana then intentionally fell from an aircraft at 1,130 meters above sea level.

"She dropped into a zone which is full of with carnivorous Fossa felines."

It was reported Ms Cutland, from Milton Keynes, suffered "paranoia attacks" while on the self-funded but "failed" research trip to the island, off the east coast of Africa.

Police said she was in regular contact with her parents and was making her way home via the island's main airport.

Family members said the second-year student "grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure" and was in Madagascar to complement her studies in natural sciences.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office, her family paid tribute saying: "Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her.

"She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.

"Alana grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, always seeking to extend her knowledge and experience in the best ways possible.

"She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complementing her studies in natural sciences.

"Alana was also a talented dancer and embraced the more creative side of her talents with joy and commitment.

"Her thirst for discovering more of the world always ensured she made the most of every second of her action-packed young life.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our wonderful, beautiful daughter, who lit up every room she walked in to, and made people smile just by being there."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

