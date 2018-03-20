Investigation into nerve agent attack 'may take months' - police

Assistant Commissioner for Counter Terrorism at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu told the BBC: "This is going to be frustrating for people. It is going to take weeks, possibly months to do this.

"We are up to around 400 statements. We have got more statements to take. We are nearly at 800 exhibits and 4,000 hours of closed circuit television footage."

Asked if the police focus was on the car involved in the case, Mr Basu said: "Our focus is on the movements of the Skripals, so we are open-minded and will follow that evidence wherever it takes us.