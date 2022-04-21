Insect populations halve amid climate crisis and intense use of land for agriculture

In areas with high-intensity agriculture, the number of insects was 49pc lower than in the most natural habitats. Stock image

Rising temperatures caused by the worsening climate crisis and the intensive use of land for agriculture have together resulted in a 49pc reduction in the number of insects living in the most severely affected parts of the world, UK scientists have warned.

The study by researchers at University College London (UCL) is the first to identify how the interaction between increasing temperatures and land-use changes is driving “widespread losses in numerous insect groups across the globe”.

The scientists warned that it is likely their research represents only “the tip of the iceberg” of the toll human activity is taking on insect life.

As a result of collapsing insect populations, human health and food security are at increasing risk.

Lead author Dr Charlie Outhwaite, from UCL’s Centre for Biodiversity and Environment Research, said: “Many insects appear to be very vulnerable to human pressures, which is concerning as climate change worsens and agricultural areas continue to expand.

“Our findings highlight the urgency of actions to preserve natural habitats, slow the expansion of high-intensity agriculture, and cut emissions to mitigate climate change.

“Losing insect populations could be harmful not only to the natural environment, where insects often play key roles in local ecosystems, but it could also harm human health and food security, particularly with losses of pollinators.”

The research team analysed a large dataset of insect abundance and species richness from areas across the globe, including three-quarters of a million records for nearly 20,000 insect species.

They then compared insect biodiversity in different areas depending on how intensive agriculture is in the area, as well as the level of climate warming the area has experienced historically.

They found that in areas with high-intensity agriculture and substantial climate warming, the number of insects was 49pc lower than in the most natural habitats with no recorded climate warming, while the number of different species was 29pc lower.

The team said that in areas that were subject to low-intensity agriculture but had also seen substantial climate warming, being located close to an area providing natural habitat had helped to buffer the losses.

They also warned that the decline in the insect population may be even greater than their findings suggest. (©Independent News Service)