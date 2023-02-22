| 6.3°C Dublin

Inquest opens into death of football team captain who was trapped in Thai cave

The grandmother of Duangphet Phromthep (Photo: EPA) Expand

Callum Parke

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of Duangphet Phromthep, the captain of the Thai football team who were trapped in a cave for 18 days in 2018.

Duangphet, known as Dom, died at Kettering General Hospital on February 14, after paramedics were called to his school – Brooke House College in Leicestershire – on February 12.

