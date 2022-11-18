Inflation causing record fall in UK living standards as Jeremy Hunt signals fresh tax rises and spending cuts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons yesterday. Photo Jessica Taylor/PA

The UK faces a record hit to living standards this year as surging inflation erodes incomes, the country’s budget forecasters warned.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt yesterday announced fresh tax rises now and spending cuts further ahead.

In a bid to restore the UK’s fiscal reputation after the chaos caused by former prime minister Liz Truss’s plans for sweeping tax cuts, Mr Hunt outlined a budget programme yesterday to save £55bn (€63bn) a year to fix the public finances.

Almost half the belt-tightening is due to come from tax increases, prompting some protests from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party.

Already struggling to adjust to life outside the European Union, Britain’s economy was suffering from high inflation and a slowing global economy even before Ms Truss sent financial markets into convulsions.

It is the only economy in the G7 group of leading world economies yet to recover its pre-Covid size. Income growth was near-stagnant for a decade ahead of the pandemic.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said household disposable incomes would fall by 4.3pc in the current financial year and by 2.8pc in 2023/24, the sharpest declines in records dating to the 1950s.

That two-year slump would wipe out all the growth in living standards over the eight years to 2022, the OBR said.

Millions of Britons are already grappling with a cost of living crisis. Inflation was 11.1pc in October, a 41-year high.

But Mr Hunt said painful fiscal medicine was needed for Britain to maintain the recent return of calm to financial markets, even if most of the belt-tightening is delayed until past 2024, when the next general election is expected.

“Credibility cannot be taken for granted and yesterday’s inflation figures show we must continue a relentless fight to bring it down, including an important commitment to rebuild the public finances,” Mr Hunt told the Commons.

He said the economy was already in recession and set to shrink next year as it struggles with inflation forecast to average 9.1pc this year and 7.4pc in 2023 before falling sharply.

Sterling was down 1.1pc against the dollar and 0.5pc against the euro yesterday afternoon, as investors assessed the scale of retrenchment, which looked more severe than anything planned by other big rich economies.

Marcus Brookes of Quilter Investors, said: “We are not necessarily at the end of the train of bad news and with a prolonged recession priced in we may need to wait for a more sustained downward path of inflation.”

Under Mr Hunt’s plan more people will have to pay basic and higher-rate income tax. He also cut tax-free allowances for income from dividends.

A temporary levy on oil and gas companies’ profits will rise to 35pc from 25pc until 2028, and a 45pc tax will be imposed on nuclear and wind power electricity producers, raising a combined £15bn next year.

Public spending would grow more slowly than the economy but rise in overall terms, Mr Hunt said.

A scaled-back version of an existing cap on energy costs would cost nearly £13bn next year, it was announced.

But pensions and welfare benefits would go up in line with inflation, a major expense for the public finances.

Labour said the Conservatives had failed to learn the lessons of past attempts to fix the public finances without a clear plan for economic growth.