Independent review into how police handled case of missing mother Nicola Bulley

A “full, independent review” will be carried out into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

The force said it “welcomes the independent review” by the UK’s College of Policing, adding that it is “keen to take the opportunity to learn”.

Mr Snowden was speaking after the UK’s police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer visited the address to conduct the check on January 10.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

Yesterday, an inquest opening heard that the mother of two was identified by her dental records.

Lancashire Police have faced widespread criticism since Ms Bulley went missing – and at a press conference on Monday they did not address the backlash.

MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after the force elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search – including her struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

At Monday’s media briefing, police also did not disclose the reasons it had taken 23 days to find her body in the river.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it has made initial inquiries with the force to understand “the reasoning which led to the disclosure” of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

Mr Snowden said the independent review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

In his statement announcing his intention to commission a review, Mr Snowden said: “The public understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information, which need to be answered and explained.”