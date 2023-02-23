| 2.7°C Dublin

Independent review into how police handled case of missing mother Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley&rsquo;s body was recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday, three weeks after she went missing

Josh Payne

A “full, independent review” will be carried out into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

