A civil servant said reporting Alex Salmond to police after an alleged sexual assault would have been "unthinkable" due to the upcoming Scottish independence referendum.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the former first minister of Scotland got on top of the woman on a bed, kissed her "sloppily and haphazardly" and murmured she was irresistible.

Mr Salmond is on trial over accusations of sexual assault, including an attempted rape. The 65-year-old denies all 14 charges.

He is accused of assaulting the woman at the first minister's official residence, Bute House, in late 2013, around nine months before the vote.

The complainer, known as Woman F, said she was concerned any police proceedings might get into the "public sphere".

"That would have been unthinkable, partly because of the political context. Our job involved protecting the first minister and his reputation," she said.

"This was a run-up to a referendum on independence, everything we did outward-facing had potential ramifications," she added.

Woman F told the court Mr Salmond said the pair should go to his bedroom for work as it was cold. He then brought out a bottle of white Chinese spirit called Maotai and she drank a little.

She said he kept trying to top up her glass while he drank "steadily" until it was empty.

When she got up to leave, she said Mr Salmond told her "firmly" but not "aggressively" to get on the bed. She added: "I felt quite panicked."

After sitting on the edge of the bed, the woman said Mr Salmond got on top of her and began to kiss and touch her and murmured that she was "irresistible".

The complainer said: "The first minister was lying on top of me, he had his hands under the skirt of my dress and ran them over my thighs and my bottom. He was also running his hands over the bodice of my dress and over my breasts.

"He was kissing me around my face, quite sloppily and haphazard."

The official earlier said she had thought Mr Salmond was going to "take things further" but later apologised after a meeting was arranged.

"I thought that he was going to remove my tights and my underwear, that he would be pushing the encounter physically further," she added.

She said: "The first minister told me that he was sorry for what had happened, it had been unacceptable. He said he had been drinking more than usual, not just that night but in general due to stress."

Gordon Jackson QC, representing Mr Salmond, put it to her the incident had been a "sleepy cuddle", which the complainer rejected.

The trial continues.

