'Incredibly tragic' - man arrested on suspicion of murder as baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Police were called to reports that a child was in the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

The boy, believed to be almost 12 months old, was recovered from the water by firefighters who attended the scene near to Blackburn Street along with other emergency services.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, said Greater Manchester Police.

It is understood police are treating the matter as a domestic incident.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident that has led to an innocent baby boy losing his life and we are doing everything we can to support his family at this unimaginably devastating time.

"I know his loss will be felt by the entire community and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones this evening.

"A murder investigation is under way and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to the baby boy ending up in the water.

"Whilst we have a man in custody, our investigation is ongoing and I'd urge any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible so that we can find out what happened to him."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1930 of 11/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 4.28pm to a rescue of a person in water in Pilkington Way, Radcliffe.

"Fire engines from Whitefield, Farnworth and Eccles attended the incident along with a water incident unit from Eccles.

"Crews rescued one casualty who was then handed over to NWAS (North West Ambulance Service)."

