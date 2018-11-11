Tributes have been paid to three adults and a one-year-old child who died in a horror car crash.

'Incredibly tragic' - baby boy among three people killed and three others hospitalised in UK crash

People living close to the collision in the Darnall area of Sheffield have described the terrible scenes they witnessed but said the community has pulled together despite being shocked and traumatised.

Two families are believed to have been travelling in a black VW Touran people carrier when it was in collision with a black VW Golf car on Friday evening, South Yorkshire Police has said.

Two men, aged 35 and 50, and a woman, 41, died at the scene on Main Road while the little boy died in hospital.

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" while one woman, 22, was in a critical condition on Saturday night and another woman was in a stable but serious condition.

The crash happened outside the home of Tufail Hussain, 80, who was one of the first people to get to the wreckage.

Mr Hussain said: "It was just terrible. It's the worst thing I have ever seen.

"The whole of Darnall is in shock. We are all traumatised and it will take a long time for us to get over this."

Mr Hussain said he was alerted to the crash by a loud bang as he was playing with his grandchildren and he went out to help but police and paramedics arrived very quickly.

He said an off-duty paramedic who lives on the street performed heroics at the scene and medics from a private medical support firm, based a few hundred yards from where the collision happened, also came out to help.

Mr Hussain said: "The whole community is shocked but they have pulled together. Everyone came together to help."

Flowers were left by the side of the road on Sunday morning but all traces of the crash had been removed.

Hundreds of people have expressed their sadness on a Facebook page dedicated to co-ordinating death announcements and funeral arrangements.

One contributor said: "So very, very sorry for the effect of this collision and the tragic loss of life and devastation of a family. My thoughts and love are with the family and all who loved them."

Another woman said: "So, so sorry for your loss such a tragedy, thoughts to all the victims and their families."

One message said: "My baby is same age. Made me cry just seeing the baby."

Police had been in pursuit of three men in the Golf, which was driving towards Darnall along Main Road when it collided with the people carrier just after 8.50pm.

The trio, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested and remain in custody after suffering minor injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.

On Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said the way the local community and local authority helped emergency services respond to the incident had been "phenomenal".

Detective chief inspector Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said he was thinking of the victims' families following the "incredibly tragic accident".

He said: "A high number of resources were deployed to the scene last night, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist.

"Our priority now is to support the victims' families and those affected, and work hard to determine the exact circumstances around what happened."

Press Association