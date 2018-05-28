A pregnant woman and her two young children have gone missing from their home in north London.

'Increasing concern' for pregnant woman and two children who are missing from London home

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” for the safety of Krystal Gibbs, 25, her three-year-old daughter Sienna and four-year-old son Jayden.

The family are believed to be with Ms Gibbs’s boyfriend Martin Kelly. They were last seen at their home in Northumberland Park, Tottenham, on 20 May.

Concerns were raised after Ms Gibbs did not turn up for a maternity appointment and Jayden failed to attend school. Many of the children’s clothes and belongings were still at the address when police visited.

Ms Gibbs, who is six-months pregnant, is described as white female with dark hair. Sienna is described as mixed race with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Jayden is described as mixed race with brown eyes and short brown hair.

They are believed to be travelling in Ms Gibbs’s silver Nissan Micra , registration KB53 DZF, which was last traced in Hampshire. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts or sightings of their car to call police.”

