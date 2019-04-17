Protesters arrested during three days of disruption in the capital are re-joining climate change demonstrations hours after being freed from custody.

In Pictures: More than 300 climate change campaigners arrested since Monday as London comes to a standstill

Scotland Yard has arrested more than 300 people since Monday as activists continue in their bid to bring London to a standstill.

The force has dismissed rumours its cells are full and warned people they face arrest and prosecution if they continue to protest on Waterloo Bridge and in the Oxford Circus area.

But some activists have already re-joined demonstrations after being released from custody.

Katerina Hasapopoulos was held on Monday after activists smashed glass doors at Shell's headquarters in Waterloo and spray-painted graffiti on to the building.

On Wednesday she was back on Waterloo Bridge, where protesters have been told they face arrest if they do not comply with a condition to continue demonstrations in the Marble Arch area.

"As soon as I was out of the cell I went and served some food at Marble Arch, then came here," she said in a press statement released by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group.

"I'm here because it's vitally important - we are facing an unprecedented emergency, and we need to take emergency action.

"I left my three children, all under six, at home with their father to do this, because their future depends on it."

Caroline Vincent, 56, who was arrested on Waterloo Bridge on Tuesday, also plans to return to protest at Parliament Square on Wednesday night.

"They arrested me for obstructing the highway. They were very polite, I was equally polite," she told the Press Association.

"I spent the night at Sutton police station and was released this morning.

"I will be back on the streets tonight. I'm on Parliament Square duty."

Ms Vincent, who has a PHD in biology and runs a business in the pharmaceutical industry, said she was freed from custody pending further investigations.

"We don't know yet what's going to happen. The most likely thing will be they won't have the time and the money to prosecute all of us," she said.

"I was a law-abiding citizen all my life and it goes really against the grain of how I was brought up."

She said she joined the protests to raise awareness of the forthcoming "ecological crisis" and hopes to continue demonstrating until the end of next week.

"I'm not worried to get arrested - what it takes is what it takes," Ms Vincent, who has dual French and British nationality, continued.

"We need the numbers to get arrested to have the press talking about us."

Grandmother-of-four Lucy Craig, 71, said she also plans to re-join the protests after she was arrested at Oxford Circus on Monday.

"If they arrest me again, so be it, I've got nothing to lose," she said.

Earlier, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's home in north London became the latest target on the third day of climate change demonstrations across the capital.

Two men and two women from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group used glue and a bike lock in a bid to prevent police from removing them from outside the house on Wednesday.

They said they all support Mr Corbyn but want the Labour Party to go further than declaring a "climate emergency".

As they left, one protester, Tracee Williams, 55, said: "We just really felt we had to bring it to his front door."

