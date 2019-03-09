In pictures: Crufts competition in full flow as champion dogs strut their stuff

Day three of the world's largest dog show is ongoing as over 200 breeds hope to land the main "best in show" award.

Crufts opened in Birmingham, England on Thursday, and will run at the NEC arena until Sunday.

Last year's overall winner was Tease, a whippet from Scotland.

This will be the 128th edition of the annual event that attracted 21,000 dogs last year. Entrants will be taking part in a wide range of activities including agility and flyball competitions.

As well as British breeds, the return of the Eukanuba World Challenge means that champion dogs from around the world will also be competing.

Online Editors