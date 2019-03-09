News Britain

Saturday 9 March 2019

In pictures: Crufts competition in full flow as champion dogs strut their stuff

A Komondor relaxes during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Komondor relaxes during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Labrador Retrievers look out from their pen during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Irish Setter sits on a bench at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show 2019. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A labrador holds onto a teddy bear at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show 2019 Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A woman cuddles her Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bernese Mountain Dogs arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Old English Sheepdogs arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Italian Greyhounds arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boris, the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, poses with owner Susan Reilly during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boxers stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Bearded Collie runs with its owner at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A Leonberger rests at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A Corgi is judged during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Old English Sheep dog at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show.Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Claudia Kelleway with her dog Ruby a Harlequin Great Dane at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A girl watches dogs being judged in the show ring whilst her Pembroke Welsh Corgi rests on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Komondor hugs its owner at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Claudia Kelleway with her dog Ruby a Harlequin Great Dane at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show.Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A Great Dane rests on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Old English Sheepdog is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Komondor rests with its owner during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan Hound arrives for the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Long Haired Dachshunds arrive for the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Afghan Hounds arrive for the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan Hound arrives for the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan Hound is judged during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan hound at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Dandie Dinmont Terriers wait to enter the show ring during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan Hound is judged during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Dandie Dinmont Terriers wait to enter the show ring during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Afghan Hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Day three of the world's largest dog show is ongoing as over 200 breeds hope to land the main "best in show" award.

Crufts opened in Birmingham, England on Thursday, and will run at the NEC arena until Sunday.

Last year's overall winner was Tease, a whippet from Scotland.

This will be the 128th edition of the annual event that attracted 21,000 dogs last year. Entrants will be taking part in a wide range of activities including agility and flyball competitions.

As well as British breeds, the return of the Eukanuba World Challenge means that champion dogs from around the world will also be competing.

