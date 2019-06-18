Important discovery on rising sea levels made by Boaty McBoatface

The maiden voyage of Boaty McBoatface, the robotic submarine named by the British public, has made a discovery about how climate change is causing rising sea levels.

Scientists say that data collected from the yellow submarine's first expedition will help them build more accurate predictions to combat the problem.

The mission has uncovered a process linking increasing Antarctic winds to higher sea temperatures, which in turn contributes to rising sea levels.

Researchers found the winds are cooling water on the ocean floor, forcing it to travel faster, creating turbulence as it mixes with warmer waters above.

Experts said the mechanism had not been factored into current models for predicting the impact of increasing global temperatures on oceans, meaning forecasts should be altered.

Irish Independent