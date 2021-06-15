Madeleine McCann was just three when she went missing in 2007.

The German suspect in the disappearance of English toddler Madeleine McCann has released a statement from prison protesting his innocence.

In his first public comment on the case, Christian Bruckner said German prosecutors had failed to bring charges and accused them of persecuting him.

“Charging someone with a crime is one thing. It is something completely different, namely an unbelievable scandal, when a public prosecutor starts a public prejudicial campaign before proceedings are even opened,” the 44-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist said in a handwritten statement issued from his prison cell.

“You have proved worldwide, through arbitrary convictions in the past and through scandalous prejudicial campaigns in the present, that you are unsuitable for the office of an ‘advocate for the honest and German people who trust in justice’, and that you bring shame to the German legal system.”

Bruckner was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance a year ago.

German prosecutors claim they have evidence he killed the child but have yet to bring any charges against him in connection with the case.

Scotland Yard has said it is yet to see any evidence Madeleine is dead or was murdered, and it is still treating her case as a missing person inquiry.

Bruckner is serving a seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same area of Portugal where Madeleine went missing. A year after Bruckner was named as a suspect, despite extensive searches and public appeals for information, no charges have been brought.

Bruckner called on the two German prosecutors in charge of the case, Hans Christian Wolters and Ute Lindemann, to resign. His statement was accompanied by a crude childish drawing, apparently by Bruckner, of the two prosecutors in a restaurant ordering a “fillet of forensic” – a reference to comments by the prosecutors that they do not have “forensic evidence” linking him to the disappearance.

The statement, dated May 8, has only now been released to the media.

It is signed with Bruckner’s full name, apparently waiving his right to anonymity under German privacy laws.

Madeleine was three when she went missing from a Praia da Luz holiday villa in 2007.