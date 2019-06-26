News Britain

'I'm not a supporter of Boris Johnson,' says Rory Stewart as he backs Jeremy Hunt to be UK's next prime minister

Rory Stewart, Britain's aid minister and a former candidate to be that country's next prime minister, said he would now support Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt over favourite Boris Johnson in the race to succeed Theresa May.

"I'm not a supporter of Boris and I wouldn't serve in his cabinet, so I'm supporting Jeremy Hunt," Stewart told BBC radio. Stewart was eliminated from the contest last week.

"I think Jeremy Hunt would make a much better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson."

Stewart added that he would vote against the government to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit but would not vote to bring down the government and trigger a general election.

