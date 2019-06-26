'I'm not a supporter of Boris Johnson,' says Rory Stewart as he backs Jeremy Hunt to be UK's next prime minister

Rory Stewart, Britain's aid minister and a former candidate to be that country's next prime minister, said he would now support Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt over favourite Boris Johnson in the race to succeed Theresa May.

