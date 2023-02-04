| 10.6°C Dublin

‘I’m here to kill the queen’ – Man caught with a crossbow at Windsor Castle admits charges of treason and trying to harm late monarch

Artist's impression of Jaswant Singh Chail who police said was motivated by ill-feeling toward the British Empire. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service Expand
The crossbow Jaswant Singh Chail (21) was carrying when arrested. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service Expand
The mask Jaswant Singh Chail was wearing when arrested. Photo: via PA Expand

Emily Penink

A man has admitted trying to harm Queen Elizabeth after being caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.

Jaswant Singh Chail (21) pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act, during a hearing at the Old Bailey yesterday.

