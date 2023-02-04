‘I’m here to kill the queen’ – Man caught with a crossbow at Windsor Castle admits charges of treason and trying to harm late monarch

A man has admitted trying to harm Queen Elizabeth after being caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.

Jaswant Singh Chail (21) pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act, during a hearing at the Old Bailey yesterday.

The most serious charge under Section Two of the Treason Act said that “on December 25, 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, or to alarm her Majesty”.

He was also charged with making a threat to kill the queen and having a loaded crossbow, an offensive weapon, in a public place.

The defendant had been detained on Christmas Day, 2021 close to the queen’s private residence, where she was at the time.

Chail, who was unemployed at the time but previously worked for a branch of the Co-op supermarket, was spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle at about 8.10am.

It is understood he had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder some two hours before.

He was wearing a hood and mask and was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt, with the safety catch off and ready to fire. He told a police protection officer “I am here to kill the queen”, before he was handcuffed and arrested.

Detectives trawled through CCTV and established that Chail had travelled to Windsor on December 23, 2021. The investigation found evidence of planning and that he had been motivated by ill-feeling towards the British empire.

Prosecutors allege he sought revenge against the establishment for the treatment of Indians, and had sent a video to about 20 people claiming he was going to attempt to kill the queen.

The video was recorded four days earlier and sent to Chail’s contacts list about 10 minutes before his arrest.

Chail, who was charged last August 2, had previously applied to join the Ministry of Defence Police and the Grenadier Guards, in a bid to get close to the royal family.

The Supersonic X-Bow weapon he was carrying had the potential to cause “serious or fatal injuries”, according to the prosecution.

Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, entered guilty pleas before judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker by video link from Broadmoor hospital. Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC had asked for the defendant to enter pleas after a psychiatric report found he was fit to stand trial.

She suggested a mental health disposal in the case may not be needed as Chail’s condition had improved with treatment at Broadmoor where he had been since February last year.

Mr Justice Baker ordered Chail’s treating doctor to compile a report on his “diagnosis, prognosis and if necessary disposal” by the end of February with a further report by another psychiatrist dealing with how dangerous Chail is. The judge fixed a sentencing date at the Old Bailey for March 31. The judge also lifted a court restriction in the case allowing details to be reported.

The allegations against Chail were not being treated as a terrorism offence but had been dealt with by the Counter-Terrorism Division.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was jailed for five years after pleading guilty under the 1842 Treason Act, which makes it an offence to assault the queen, or have an offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or cause a breach of peace.

He had fired blank shots at the queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade in 1981.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act was William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, who collaborated with Germany during the Second World War.