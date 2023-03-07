| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

‘I’m a man of peace now’ – notorious prisoner Charles Bronson in new bid for freedom after almost 50 years in jail

A court sketch of Charles Bronson, appearing via video link during his public parole hearing. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Expand

Close

A court sketch of Charles Bronson, appearing via video link during his public parole hearing. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A court sketch of Charles Bronson, appearing via video link during his public parole hearing. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A court sketch of Charles Bronson, appearing via video link during his public parole hearing. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Flora Thompson and Margaret Davis

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has described himself as a “retired prison activist” but told his parole hearing he loves a “rumble”.

Making his latest bid for freedom yesterday, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners told a panel of Parole Board judges he is now anti-violence, a man of “peace” and “almost an angel now” compared with his old self.

Most Watched

Privacy