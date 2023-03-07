‘I’m a man of peace now’ – notorious prisoner Charles Bronson in new bid for freedom after almost 50 years in jail

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has described himself as a “retired prison activist” but told his parole hearing he loves a “rumble”.

Making his latest bid for freedom yesterday, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners told a panel of Parole Board judges he is now anti-violence, a man of “peace” and “almost an angel now” compared with his old self.

But despite insisting he now has ways of managing negative feelings and has turned to art, the 70-year-old – who was once dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders – said: “I was born to have a rumble.”

Bronson has spent most of the past 48 years behind bars, apart from two brief periods of freedom during which he reoffended, for a string of thefts, firearms and violent offences.

Appearing on camera wearing a black suit and tie, a white shirt, braces and dark glasses, Bronson – whose real name is Michael Peterson – claimed he had been betting for much of the 50 years behind bars and won £1,500 (€1,670) last year.

Prisoners are banned from gambling and could face sanctions for doing so.

Bronson is locked in his cell for 23 hours a day due to staff shortages, and receives letters from 500 people, the hearing was also told.

I took half a tub of Lurpak with me, stripped off and had the rumble of my life

When questioned about several incidents behind bars a few years ago and why they happened, Bronson said: “I love a rumble. What man doesn’t?”

Describing one incident, in which the parole hearing was told he stripped naked and “greased up”, he said: “I took half a tub of Lurpak with me, stripped off and had the rumble of my life. It was f****** brilliant.”

But he later insisted there would be no more “rumbles” behind bars.

His parole review took place at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes and was watched by members of the press and public on a live stream from the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

Bronson supporters, who want to see him freed from jail, gathered outside the court building ahead of the hearing.

Inside, some of Bronson’s comments prompted outbursts of laughter from the public gallery and he could be heard swearing frequently and sighing loudly early on in the proceedings.

Before he began giving evidence, he complained he was “getting bored of this” when his lawyer asked for a short break.

I’ve had four years here now, I think I’ve outstayed my welcome

Bronson described himself since he changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 as a man of “peace” and his past persona as a “nasty bastard”.

The review heard psychologist reports said he made the change after artist Salvador Dali but he denied this, telling the hearing that was “crap”.

Speaking of his time at Woodhill, he said: “I’ve had four years here now, I think I’ve outstayed my welcome.”

His prison offender manager said they are concerned that Bronson would be overwhelmed in open conditions at a lower security prison, but that he has started learning breathing exercises and coping methods such as asking for time out in his cell in preparation for any future move.

They said: “Charlie’s used to a lot of solitary time anyway. He doesn’t enjoy it ... but he copes quite well. He has his exercises, he has his routines.”

They added that he “kind of loses himself in his artwork” – something he has become known for while in jail.

Bronson is the second inmate in UK legal history to have his case heard in public after rules changed last year in a bid to remove the secrecy around the process.

The Parole Board will decide whether he should remain behind bars after the hearing, which is taking place over three days this week.

A decision is due at a later date.