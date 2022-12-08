I’m A Celeb campmate Matt Hancock to quit parliamentary seat at next election

Former UK health minister and I’m A Celebrity... campmate Matt Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week following his controversial spell on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, which is filmed in Australia, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in two years’ time.

In a letter to British prime minister Rishi Sunak, he said it had been an honour to represent the people of West Suffolk in parliament. “I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways,” he added.

In the letter, Mr Hancock said the Conservative chief whip had told him that the whip would be restored “in due course”. But the MP said that would be “now not necessary” and that he wants to “do things differently”.

He said that he was “incredibly proud” of the Conservatives’ achievements in government but told Mr Sunak that he had discovered new ways of connecting with the public and urged his party to “reconnect” with people.

“There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in parliament, but I’ve realised there’s far more to it than that.”

“I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore – new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.”

The i newspaper reported that Mr Hancock’s decision comes after his local constituency chairman wrote to the party’s chief whip that the MP is “not fit to represent this constituency”.

Mr Hancock came third in the ITV series after enduring several bushtucker trials.

He resigned as health minister in June 2021 for breaking social distancing guidance by kissing an aide in his office.

Labour’s health spokes-person Wes Streeting was among those quick to react to Mr Hancock’s decision.

“He’s not a celebrity! Get him out of here!” he tweeted.