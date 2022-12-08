| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

I’m A Celeb campmate Matt Hancock to quit parliamentary seat at next election

Former health minister urges Conservative Party to ‘reconnect’ with people 

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion during his recent run on ITV's 'I&rsquo;m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Hancock finished third in the contest. Expand

Close

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion during his recent run on ITV's 'I&rsquo;m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Hancock finished third in the contest.

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion during his recent run on ITV's 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Hancock finished third in the contest.

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion during his recent run on ITV's 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Hancock finished third in the contest.

Dominic McGrath

Former UK health minister and I’m A Celebrity... campmate Matt Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week following his controversial spell on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy