'I'll never get over this' - Dad's heartbreaking tribute to daughter (10) who dies just years after losing mum and sister

A heartbroken father has paid tribute to his 10-year-old daughter who passed away from cancer, just six years after his wife and unborn daughter died.

Lucy Moroney, from Heswall, Merseyside, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - an aggressive brain cancer - in July 2017.

Lucy Moroney Photo: Facebook

After a short battle, Lucy passed away suddenly this week.

Lucy’s Mum Nicola, aged 33, died from a sudden cardiac arrest caused by an undiagnosed heart condition in 2012.

Nicola was 24 weeks pregnant with Lucy's baby sister Ruby, who only survived for 14 hours after an emergency Caesarean section.

Lucy's father, Joe, paid tribute to his "little princess" saying he will never get over losing her.

Writing on Facebook, he wrote:

“Lucy, when you were born almost 11 years ago Mummy and I (mainly Mummy) chose your name, knowing the meaning of it was light. Your light burnt very brightly, my darling.

Lucy Moroney Photo: Facebook

"Having witnessed Mummy and your sister Ruby take their last breaths six years ago, it was traumatic and heart-breaking once again to witness you do the same, even with nearly 16 months advanced warning. But as painful as it was to experience, I wouldn’t have chosen to be anywhere else my gorgeous baby. You were a dream daughter, absolute perfection. You were as good as gold, so caring, beautiful and with the most pure heart. You must have got that from your Mummy."

Joe said that Lucy was the "best daughter" and that she never complained during her treatment for cancer.

"You were beautiful inside and out, and I’m going to miss your beaming smile, your amazing sense of humour and your perfect sensitive soul. The world is a much worse place without you in it my baby, and I hope Mummy and Ruby are looking after you now.

"I love you Lucy Lu Lu. And I loved everything about you gorgeous. I’m sorry I couldn’t stop this disease from taking your life, I tried my best baby. I’ll never get over losing you, but I’ll also never get over loving you. If I had the chance to do it all again without being able to change the outcome, starting from when you were born, I wouldn’t hesitate, because you were perfection. I’ll miss you my beautiful princess and miss our special, special bond.

"Sleep tight my angel. I love you lots. Daddy x"

Despite the heartache, the Moroney family have revealed Lucy will be leaving a legacy behind in the form of a book.

While receiving treatment in Mexico she decided to write a book titled ‘The Spider and the Whale’, which is available to buy now.

