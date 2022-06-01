‘I’ll always be Arlene from Fermanagh’, Arlene Foster ‘delighted’ as she is made a dame in queen’s birthday honours

Northern Ireland’s former First Minister has insisted she will “always be Arlene from Fermanagh” after being made a dame in the Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours.

Dame Arlene Foster (51), who was the first woman to hold the top job at Stormont, said she was “thrilled and delighted” to be honoured at an already special time.

“As a big royalist, it’s a huge honour to receive this damehood in the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign,” she said last night.

“But also it’s an honour for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the place which I love and which I represented for 18 years and indeed for the whole of Northern Ireland because the citation talks about the fact that I was the first female to take the role of First Minister, so I’m really, really pleased as you can imagine, I’m delighted.”

The former solicitor, who still lives in Fermanagh with her husband and three children, was asked whether she expects people to address her by her new title.

“I’ll always be Arlene from Fermanagh,” she said.

Mrs Foster’s honour comes just over a year after she was toppled as DUP leader after a party rebellion. She said “all things happen for a reason” and insisted she has moved on.

She is the most high-profile name among 100 honours recipients from Northern Ireland, drawn from across society, ranging from health and sport to charities and community associations.

Patricia Donnelly, who ran the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the North during the pandemic, has been made an OBE.

She described receiving the letter with the news as “really very emotional”. “It is an honour, it is a privilege and, particularly in the jubilee year, it is appreciated,” she said.

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Reverend Mervyn Gibson becomes an MBE for his services to the community. The former Royal Ulster Constabulary Special Branch officer, who became a Presbyterian minister in east Belfast, is still in shock.

“I am very honoured and very humbled by it, I have to say,” he said. “It is just a surprise, at the end of the day.

“When the letter comes through and you open it and read it, you sort of think – is this a joke from a friend?”

The senior Orangeman thanked his family as he insisted the honour was not only for him, but for all those who helped him down the years.

Abortion reform campaigner Sarah Ewart also made the list and has been made an OBE.

She pressed for the liberalisation of strict abortion laws in Northern Ireland after being denied a termination - even though she had been told by doctors her unborn child would die in the womb or shortly after birth.

The woman who served as Belfast City Council’s first female chief executive has been made an OBE.

Mum-of-three Suzanne Wylie, who recently stepped down to become CEO of the Jersey Government, has been recognised for services to local government in Northern Ireland.

“It was a big surprise. I was shocked because I wasn’t really expecting it - I was delighted,” she said.

Mrs Wylie paid tribute to all her former colleagues at Belfast City Hall.

“I’m really delighted to get it, though I do feel very strongly that everything that was achieved in Belfast during my time as CEO was a real team effort,” she said.

“It was not just down to me. So, really, I think this award reflects the whole of the team I worked with in Belfast.”

Ireland’s most capped international hockey player Shirley McCay and business expert Aodhan Connolly — who championed the concerns of local traders through the Brexit process - have both been made an MBE.

Mr Connolly said: “This award is as much a recognition of the collective work and dedication of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group as it is for me personally.”

Many recipients are recognised for their work at community level, including dedicated fundraiser Gerald Degnan from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, who set up a foundation which has helped thousands of hospitalised children by giving them gifts or sending them and their families on trips.

Mr Degnan originally set up the Eilish Degnan Cancer Foundation 13 years ago in memory of his mother who fought stomach cancer for 15 years.

However, he soon became involved in fundraising for sick children and it has been renamed the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation.

Mr Degnan has been awarded the BEM for services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. He said: “I still can’t really take it in.”

Noel McKee (54), from Whitehead, Co Antrim, has helped raise more than £1m for good causes.

He has been made an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland, having been previously made an MBE two decades ago.

Mr McKee told how receiving the news about his OBE was bittersweet. He said: “The letter arrived on the Friday, it was quite emotional because my mum had died on the Tuesday. My dad died in January. It was tinged with sadness. I thought how good would that be if they had been here?”

Elsewhere in the UK author Salman Rushdie and illustrator Quentin Blake have been made Companions of Honour for services to literature and illustration respectively.

Homeland actor Damian Lewis, TV presenter Clare Balding and fashion designer Stella McCartney have been made CBEs.

Five-time Champions League winner and former Tottenham winger Gareth Bale and Liverpool player James Milner are among those from the sporting world to be made MBEs, while ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand becomes an OBE.