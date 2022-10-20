‘If you won’t stand up for me I’ll go’ – the row between Suella Braverman and Liz Truss that led to another Tory casualty

The fuse for Suella Braverman’s resignation as Home Secretary was lit on Tuesday night when she had a heated face-to-face row with Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt over their demands to soften her stance on immigration.

Friends said Mrs Braverman was appalled that they wanted her to announce a liberalisation of immigration to make it easier for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to say the British government would hit its growth targets – a key plank in Mr Hunt’s strategy to restore market confidence.

“Suella said this is insane, why are we trying to appease the OBR? Is everything getting thrown out the window?” said one of her allies.

Just two weeks earlier, she had told the Conservative conference she was committed to the party’s 2019 manifesto pledge to bring down migration, and resurrected Theresa May’s ambition of reducing it to “tens of thousands”.

Within 24 hours of her “fiery” 90-minute meeting with Ms Truss and Mr Hunt, Ms Braverman was forced to resign after being accused of breaching the ministerial code on two counts for sending official documents to another MP from her personal email.

Her departure removes one of the standard-bearers of the Tory Right just 24 hours after Ms Truss met members of the European Research Group (ERG) to shore up her support on the Eurosceptic Right. It followed a similar meeting with MPs from the centrist One Nation group on Monday.

The departure poses a threat to the Ms Truss’s future as prime minister after Mrs Braverman used her resignation letter to say she had “concerns” about the direction of the government and its breaches of its manifesto commitments on immigration.

Its most incendiary passage was a coded attack on Ms Truss’s integrity, in which the prime minister’s former leadership rival said “the business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes”.

She wrote: “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

Allies of Mrs Braverman said she was told by Ms Truss that if the government defended her, it would be at risk of “salami slicing” by critics trying to pick off ministers.

“Liz says: ‘If you stay we’ll have to defend you and it will salami slice our credibility. For your own sake you should go,’” said one ally.

“Suella thought: ‘Are you serious, you’re not even going to defend anyone over anything?’

“She said: ‘Fine, if you won’t stand up for me I’ll go.’”

Within two hours Mrs Braverman had quit, posting her resignation letter on Twitter and becoming the shortest serving home secretary in modern political history at just 43 days.

