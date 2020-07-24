'I won't let us be held back' - Boris tells Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that he would not let the coronavirus crisis "hold this country back" as he marked a year in Number 10.

He said the country had been dealt a "devastating blow" by the virus, but the spirit shown in tackling the outbreak should be harnessed to "build back better".

Mr Johnson's turbulent first year in office has seen Brexit, the birth of his son Wilfred and a personal battle with coronavirus which left him in intensive care.

There have been more than 56,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate and the economic impact of the virus could see the largest decline in annual GDP for 300 years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak's measures to support the economy are expected to result in an unprecedented peacetime rise in borrowing.

Mr Johnson said the country must show the same "unity of purpose" in fighting the virus to help recover from it.

Mr Johnson said that he had "got Brexit done" and he was making progress on his promise to "level up" the country before the virus struck.

He said: "It is one year since I stood on the steps of Downing Street and made a promise to the British people. That this government would get Brexit done and then unite and level up the country.

"We got Brexit done and made great progress on delivering on those priorities. Then our country was hit by a devastating blow in the form of coronavirus. Today I want to make this pledge: I will not let the virus hold this country back."

Meanwhile, in their daily update on France's outbreak that has already killed 30,182, health authorities said people aren't taking as much care to socially distance and that "our recent habits have favoured the spread of the virus for several weeks now".

"During the ­summer and the holidays, it can seem artificial to keep one's distance when greeting each other, to keep apart when chatting, to regularly wash hands and to wear masks in closed spaces. But this individual and collective effort is crucial to prevent the virus from trampling on our freedom and the epidemic from rebounding," said a health official.

Yesterday also saw the announcement that South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as virus cases surpassed 400,000.

Mr Ramaphosa said it was important that schools did not become sites of transmission as the country's coronavirus infections are rising at one of the fastest rates in the world.

"We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections," he said.

