I was duped by Martin Bashir to secure 1995 TV interview, brother of Princes Diana tells BBC inquiry

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has said he was “duped” and “groomed” by Martin Bashir in a bid to land an interview with her.

In a written statement to Lord Dyson’s inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her explosive Panorama interview in 1995, Spencer said he did not have proof he had been deceived until last year.

He said: “I had come to accept that Bashir had shown me fake bank accounts to groom me, so that he could then get to Diana for the interview he was always secretly after.

“However, I had no proof that this was the case. It was not until October 2020 that I received that proof, in the form of the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) papers released by the BBC, which finally conceded the fact that Bashir had commissioned forgery as part of his plan to dupe me, en route for Diana.”

Bashir commissioned documents purporting to show payments into the bank account of Alan Waller, a former employee of Spencer, Diana’s private secretary Patrick Jephson, and Richard Aylard, private secretary to the Prince of Wales, according to retired judge Lord Dyson.

The documents falsely suggested the royal aides were being paid for keeping the princess under surveillance.

Following the publication of the report, Mr Jephson said in a statement: “After so many years it is a relief to know more of the truth behind events which had so many unhappy and even tragic ­consequences.”



The corporation has written to a number of people, including the royal family, to apologise over the circumstances surrounding the interview.

A statement said: “We recognise that it has taken far too long to get to the truth.”